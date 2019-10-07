

Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - A man who operates a North Vancouver music business has been charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Lamar Victor Alviar, a 22-year-old man from Vancouver, operates LA Music Studio near Lions Gate Hospital. He also faces charges related to possessing child pornography, sexually touching a minor and communicating with a minor to facilitate a sexual offence.

Mounties arrested Alviar in August after a series of allegations of sexual misconduct involving girls in Coquitlam. At the time, police released Alviar's name and photo in case more victims had yet to come forward.

More witnesses did come forward, Coquitlam RCMP confirmed Monday.

The allegations against Alviar involve both students and non-students. In August, police said they'd already spoken to three victims, all girls between 12 and 14.

Before these charges, Alviar had no "significant" police history, Coquitlam RCMP said.

Alviar appeared in Coquitlam court on Monday.

If you are a victim or a witness to a sexual offense in this case, Coquitlam RCMP want to hear from you. They can be reached at 604-945-1580.