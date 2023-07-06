Metro Vancouver issues air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke, heat

High temperatures and smoke from wildfires burning across the province have prompted an air quality advisory for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. High temperatures and smoke from wildfires burning across the province have prompted an air quality advisory for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener