Metro Vancouver issues air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke, heat

High temperatures and smoke from wildfires burning across the province have prompted an air quality advisory for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Metro Vancouver issued the advisory Thursday, due to “high concentrations of ground-level ozone” that could pose a health risk for some people.

The advisory covers northeast and southeast Metro Vancouver, which includes Vancouver, the North Shore, Burnaby, New Westminster, the Tri-Cities and parts of Richmond and Delta. It also covers the central and eastern parts of the Fraser Valley, which includes Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission and Hope.

The advisory is expected to remain in effect until a change in weather.

“Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during mid-afternoon to early evening, when ozone levels are highest, especially if breathing feels uncomfortable,” the advisory reads. “Consider choosing easier outdoor activities, such as walking instead of running, where you do not have to breathe as hard.”

The regional district says those with underlying health conditions like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung disease or heart disease are particularly vulnerable, as are young children, those who are pregnant and seniors.

Outdoor workers and those experiencing homelessness are also at a heightened risk.

Metro Vancouver is reminding people to stay cool and hydrated, and to spend as much time in air-conditioned spaces as possible while warm temperatures persist this summer.