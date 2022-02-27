Metro Vancouver gas prices set another record
Gas prices hit another record high in Metro Vancouver on Saturday, a development analysts have attributed to the sanctions placed on Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.
Some stations in the region were advertising a litre of regular gasoline for 183.9 cents per litre, one cent higher than the previous record set earlier this month.
This weekend's records likely won't be the last, with Russia's invasion ongoing and the provincial carbon tax set to rise on April 1.
The underlying cost of oil is also a major factor in the recent surge in prices. While oil prices started the year around US$74 per barrel, they have since risen to more than US$90.
Industry analyst Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told CTV News earlier this month that surging demand as the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic wanes has led to a supply crunch, driving prices up.
At the time, McTeague predicted gas in Vancouver could hit the $2-per-litre mark as the supply crunch and the Ukraine crisis continue.
The conflict has also driven up the prices of other commodities, including wheat, barley and soy. And high oil prices often lead to higher prices for consumer goods, as retailers pass on increased transportation costs.
With files from The Associated Press
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kyiv's mayor: 'We are encircled' but full of fight
After a grueling night of Russian attacks on the outskirts of the city, mayor Vitali Klitschko was silent for several seconds when asked if there were plans to evacuate civilians if Russian troops managed to take Kyiv. 'We can’t do that, because all ways are blocked,' he finally said. 'Right now we are encircled.'
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
In a dramatic escalation of East-West tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday in response to what he called 'aggressive statements' by leading NATO powers.
Live updates: Russia confirms casualties in Ukraine attack
The Russian military said Sunday that some of its troops were killed and some were wounded in Ukraine, admitting for the first time that it had suffered casualties since the Russian invasion.
'I wish to come back, I want to come back': Father makes appeal to Canada after fleeing Ukraine
A father who was recently deported from Canada is appealing to the federal government for help after he and his family made the harrowing journey out of Ukraine.
Canada closes airspace to Russian aircraft: transport minister
Canada has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, effective immediately.
Troop withdrawal and criminal charges: Ukraine sets 'red lines' with Russia, representative to Canada says
As war rages on in Ukraine, the country's chargé d'affaires to Canada says their demands not only include the total withdrawal of Russian troops but also the filing of criminal charges in international court.
Two of Russia's billionaires call for peace in Ukraine
Two Russian billionaires, Mikhail Fridman and Oleg Deripaska, called for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine, with Fridman calling it a tragedy for both countries' people.
'Suffocate the Russian regime': Joly says SWIFT decision puts pressure on Putin
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth day, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will make sure that Russia will 'pay a price' for its military actions.
'Let us help them get straight to hell': Road signs being removed to confuse Russians
A Ukrainian company in charge of building and maintaining roads said it was removing all road signs that could be used by invading Russian forces to find their way around the country.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria townhome development headed for public hearing amid opposition from neighbours
A controversial development in Victoria has taken another step forward, with the city council voting last week to move the project to a public hearing.
-
1 person injured, 5 boats destroyed in Ladysmith fire
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fire broke out at a boat storage facility in Ladysmith early Saturday morning.
-
Islanders fear for loved ones in Ukraine as attacks intensify
Victoria Grando ended her telephone call Friday with her cousin — who lives in Ukraine — in tears.
Calgary
-
Ukrainian-Calgarian marches across city to raise awareness of Russian invasion
A Ukrainian-Calgarian, originally from Crimea, will be walking through the city in an effort to bring more support for the country's fight against Russian invaders.
-
Support centre for Black Calgarians and newcomers opens in the city
A new support services facility has opened in Calgary, aiming to fill a need that organizers say many are lacking.
-
Tkachuk, Toffoli lead Flames past Wild
Matthew Tkachuk and Tyler Toffoli each scored twice and added an assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames won 7-3 over the Minnesota Wild to tie a franchise record with 11 consecutive wins on home ice.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to lift most COVID-19 restrictions including gathering, masking rules for March 1
Alberta's Step 2 will see the removal of indoor and outdoor social gathering limits, work-from-home requirements, capacity limits at large venues, and most masking requirements.
-
Ukrainian community calls on Alberta to ban the sale of Russian-made liquor
Ukrainians in Alberta are calling the province to ban the sale of Russian-made and imported liquor products as Russia's military continues its invasion of Ukraine.
-
Oilers to test Hurricanes' injury-adjusted defense
It was the smallest of sample sizes — one game — but the Carolina Hurricanes have to like the results from retooling some of their back end because of injuries.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since late December
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen below 1,000 for the first time since late December, although health officials warn that not all hospitals report on the weekend.
-
Video shows pickup truck strike one woman, barely miss another in Toronto hit and run trial
A woman who missed being hit by a pickup that grievously injured her friend took the stand as a witness in a Toronto hit and run trial, describing the moment of impact and how close she came to being struck as well.
-
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
In a dramatic escalation of East-West tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday in response to what he called 'aggressive statements' by leading NATO powers.
Montreal
-
Here's what COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in Quebec on Monday
Starting Monday, the Quebec government will lift a series of restrictions put in place in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Snow squall alerts issued across Quebec
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a snow squall watch for the islands of Montreal and Laval in addition to multiple regions of Quebec
-
Montreal's Ukrainian community prays and protests for an end to the Russian invasion
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, parishioners and protesters gathered in Montreal on Sunday calling and praying for peace.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police forensics unit investigating 'incident' in Assiniboine Park
The Winnipeg police forensics unit is investigating an incident in Assiniboine Park.
-
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
In a dramatic escalation of East-West tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday in response to what he called 'aggressive statements' by leading NATO powers.
-
Manitoba Liberals apologize for posting red dress with words 'overthrow the government'
The Manitoba Liberal Party has apologized for posting in its online shop a red dress showing the words 'overthrow the government', which the party says was put online by a volunteer without permission.
Saskatoon
-
'Suffocate the Russian regime': Joly says SWIFT decision puts pressure on Putin
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth day, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will make sure that Russia will 'pay a price' for its military actions.
-
First provincial para-hockey team welcomes national team for development camp
Les Nemish has been waiting years for a weekend like what’s happening at Merlis Belsher Place.
-
Sask. residents divided on COVID-19 response, political future: poll
A new independent poll initiated by Saskatchewan residents revealed little consensus on a number of key issues facing the province, including its COVID-19 response.
Regina
-
Canada closes airspace to Russian aircraft: transport minister
Canada has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, effective immediately.
-
Cowessess First Nation holds NHL motivation day
Cowessess First Nation held an NHL motivation day where former hockey players visited the community to inspire the next generation of players.
-
'Let us help them get straight to hell': Road signs being removed to confuse Russians
A Ukrainian company in charge of building and maintaining roads said it was removing all road signs that could be used by invading Russian forces to find their way around the country.
Atlantic
-
Inquiry plans frank account of N.S. mass shooting
Canadians are being advised to brace Monday for the retelling of the horrors of the country's worst mass shooting in modern history as a public inquiry provides a chronological description of the tragedy that began in Portapique, N.S.
-
Many gathered in Halifax to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and unite against Putin Saturday
Canada and its NATO allies have punished Putin with sanctions. NATO members are sending money, weapons and opening their borders to Ukrainian refugees, but at Saturday’s rally there were calls to do more.
-
RCMP were short on officers in rural N.S. county before 2020 mass shooting: review
An RCMP review says that a county where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred had a shortage of officers needed to meet the force's policing standards in the year leading up to the 2020 rampage.
London
-
Hundreds of Ukraine supporters gather at London’s Victoria Park
Hundreds gathered at London’s Victoria Park on Sunday to support Ukrainians impacted by war.
-
Police seek driver after vehicle crashes into garage on Cranbrook Drive
London police are looking for the driver of a car that slammed into a home on Cranbrook Drive.
-
Canada closes airspace to Russian aircraft: transport minister
Canada has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, effective immediately.
Northern Ontario
-
Top 5 northern Ontario new stories this week
In case you missed it, here are the top five stories that made headlines in northeastern Ontario this week.
-
$21M Lotto 649 ticket sold in this Ontario city
The winning ticket to Saturday's $21 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot was sold in this central Ontario city.
-
Video shows pickup truck strike one woman, barely miss another in Toronto hit and run trial
A woman who missed being hit by a pickup that grievously injured her friend took the stand as a witness in a Toronto hit and run trial, describing the moment of impact and how close she came to being struck as well.
Kitchener
-
Police called on 4-year-old, 17-year-old arrested for murder, inspiring recovery from injury: Top stories of the week
Police called on a four-year-old student, a 17-year-old arrested for murder, and a Kitchener soccer player returning after a devastating injury round out the top stories of the week.
-
Ontario reports fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since late December
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen below 1,000 for the first time since late December, although health officials warn that not all hospitals report on the weekend.
-
Officers stabbed, dog shot after altercation with man in Cambridge
Two police officers have reportedly been stabbed, two others have been injured, and a dog has been shot following an altercation with a man in Cambridge.