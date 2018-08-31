

CTV Vancouver





Drivers looking to fill up Friday morning likely noticed a spike at the pumps in Metro Vancouver.

Overnight, prices climbed to 156.9 cents per litre at several stations in the region. On Thursday, analysts at GasBuddy.com predicted the price may reach nearly 158 cents in the coming days.

They say spikes in B.C. are caused by high demand and low supply. In Ontario and Quebec, for example, prices are predicted to generally stay the same over the Labour Day weekend.

Fortunately, the jump is expected to be short-lived, as prices are expected to dip again next week.

For those looking to save a bit of money, the lowest price listed Friday morning in Vancouver was at 142.9 cents, according to GasBuddy.

Commuters coming in from the Fraser Valley were better to fill up at home, where prices listed on GasBuddy were as low as 124.9 in Abbotsford, and 131.9 at one station in Surrey.

The lowest prices on the website in Richmond were higher than those in Vancouver at 143.9 at a handful of stations.