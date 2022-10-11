Metro Vancouver extends watering restrictions due to unseasonably hot, dry weather

Due to the unseasonably hot and dry conditions this fall, Metro Vancouver has extended watering restrictions in order to conserve drinking water, an online update says.

Stage 1 water restrictions have been in effect since May 1. They were meant to end on Oct. 15, but will remain until at least Oct. 31.

This year's restrictions saw a change from those in 2021 with lawn watering allowed just once a week. Water use can increase by up to 50 per cent in the warmer months according to the regional district, and lawn watering is a major reason why.

Residential watering is only allowed on weekend mornings, with even-numbered addresses limited to Saturdays, and odd-numbered addresses limited to Sundays For those setting sprinkler timers, automatic watering is allowed between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Manual watering is allowed between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Non-residential properties get their turn on Mondays, for even-numbered addresses, and Tuesdays for odd-numbered addresses. Automatic watering is allowed between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., and manual watering between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Each of Metro Vancouver's member municipalities is responsible for enforcing the restrictions. In the City of Vancouver, breaking the rules can come with a fine of $250. Surrey residents are looking at a $200 fine, while it's $150 for those in Burnaby.

Watering of trees, shrubs, and flowers using a sprinkler is allowed every day between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Hand watering or using drip irrigation is allowed any time.

Edible plants are exempt from the restrictions.

Indoor water use – for toilets, faucets, showers and appliances – only accounts for 40 per cent of Metro Vancouver’s total, while outdoor use makes up the remaining 60, the district website says, which is one of the reasons why conservation efforts focus on outdoor use.