Metro Vancouver extends watering restrictions due to unseasonably hot, dry weather
Due to the unseasonably hot and dry conditions this fall, Metro Vancouver has extended watering restrictions in order to conserve drinking water, an online update says.
Stage 1 water restrictions have been in effect since May 1. They were meant to end on Oct. 15, but will remain until at least Oct. 31.
This year's restrictions saw a change from those in 2021 with lawn watering allowed just once a week. Water use can increase by up to 50 per cent in the warmer months according to the regional district, and lawn watering is a major reason why.
Residential watering is only allowed on weekend mornings, with even-numbered addresses limited to Saturdays, and odd-numbered addresses limited to Sundays For those setting sprinkler timers, automatic watering is allowed between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Manual watering is allowed between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Non-residential properties get their turn on Mondays, for even-numbered addresses, and Tuesdays for odd-numbered addresses. Automatic watering is allowed between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., and manual watering between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Each of Metro Vancouver's member municipalities is responsible for enforcing the restrictions. In the City of Vancouver, breaking the rules can come with a fine of $250. Surrey residents are looking at a $200 fine, while it's $150 for those in Burnaby.
Watering of trees, shrubs, and flowers using a sprinkler is allowed every day between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Hand watering or using drip irrigation is allowed any time.
Edible plants are exempt from the restrictions.
Indoor water use – for toilets, faucets, showers and appliances – only accounts for 40 per cent of Metro Vancouver’s total, while outdoor use makes up the remaining 60, the district website says, which is one of the reasons why conservation efforts focus on outdoor use.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vancouver Island
Missing snake: Police search for missing ball python in Oak Bay
Oak Bay police are on the lookout for a metre-long python that went missing in the community earlier this week. The pet ball python was last seen on Oct. 7, and its owner told police that it somehow went missing from its glass enclosure in the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue.
'No magic fix': Vancouver Island food banks seek volunteers, donations as demand grows
Food banks on Vancouver Island have seen an increase in families looking for help to keep food on the table over the past year. According to one food bank, working families are struggling to make ends meet due to record-high inflation and gas prices.
Missing Victoria father found dead in Spain
A Victoria man who was reported missing while on a trip to Spain over the summer has been found dead, police said Tuesday. Scott Graham, 67, was the subject of a high-risk missing person alert after he was last seen in the Spanish capital of Madrid on July 15.
Calgary
Unvaccinated are 'the most discriminated group,' Alberta premier says
Alberta's premier, during her first media conference on the job, said the way that unvaccinated residents have been treated is 'unacceptable' and she is looking to defend their rights while she is in office.
No criminal charges in fatal dog attack in Calgary
Calgary police say the owner of three dogs that mauled a senior to death earlier this year will not be criminally charged.
-
Premier Danielle Smith, who was officially sworn in on Tuesday, is expecting to seal the deal with a byelection in the rural Alberta riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat next month.
Edmonton
Premier Smith vows to 'vigorously' defend Alberta's jurisdiction
Danielle Smith's first press conference as Alberta premier was dominated by questions probing her vision of what the province's relationship with Ottawa should look like.
Premier Smith to replace Dr. Hinshaw with 'team of public health advisors'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she will replace Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw. In her first press conference as premier, Smith told reporters she would seek 'new advice on public health.'
Sohi wants changes to Edmonton Police Commission: 'I think it's outdated'
Edmonton's mayor believes the city's police governance system "is not responding to the expectations of Edmontonians" and he's contemplating supporting a major shakeup.
Toronto
Toronto tech companies cloned ArriveCan in under 48 hours to show the government overpaid millions
A Toronto-based tech company says it recreated ArriveCan within less than 48-hours to show that the federal government overpaid millions for the app.
Parents-to-be left stunned, out $4,000 by sudden closure of Ontario baby store
An Ontario couple who spent $4,000 on baby furniture were shocked to discover the store they bought from is now closed.
Two separate hit-and-runs in under two hours in Mississauga
Two people were taken to hospital after separate hit-and-runs that happened in under two hours in Mississauga Tuesday night.
Montreal
Quebec wants more immigration powers from Ottawa, but does it really need them?
Even though Canada's prime minister has repeatedly shut the door, Francois Legault keeps on knocking, intent on winning more control over immigration from the federal government. As with many past leaders in Quebec, it's been a regular refrain of his, dating back well before the provincial election on Oct. 3.
Man shot at upscale Quebec resort leaving province over safety concerns, lawyer says
The lawyer for the man who was shot at an upscale Laurentian resort last Friday said his client is leaving Quebec 'because he doesn't feel safe' and is disappointed that a man arrested in connection with the shooting was released without charges.
Home of Tony Accurso's daughter destroyed in possible arson
The Quebec home destroyed in a suspected arson attack Tuesday belonged to the daughter of convicted fraudster and former construction magnate Tony Accurso, police have confirmed. No one was injured, but dozens of firefighters were required to put out the blaze Tuesday night in Deux-Montagnes, northwest of Montreal.
Winnipeg
City of Winnipeg says tentative deal reached with employees, avoiding labour disruption
It appears a potential strike of city employees has been avoided according to the City of Winnipeg.
Manitoba plans crackdown after some drivers ignore warnings about flooded roads
The Manitoba government plans to impose stiffer penalties on motorists who ignore warning signs and drive on closed roads.
'Really beautiful': Indigenous jacket with ties to Red River region discovered by U.K. thrift shop
An Indigenous jacket with connections to Manitoba’s Red River area has journeyed across the world and found its way to a thrift shop in England – and now, staff at the store are hoping to find out more about the coat.
Saskatoon
In new plan, Sask. government says it will fight 'federal intrusions'
The Saskatchewan Party released a policy paper today outlining its new priorities -- fighting the federal government over what it sees as its provincial right to unfettered development of non-renewable resources.
Battleford RCMP release robbery surveillance footage
Battleford RCMP have released surveillance footage of an armed robbery that happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the town of Battleford.
Sask. Pharmacists permitted to prescribe children’s Tylenol
The three licensing bodies for Saskatchewan pharmacists, physicians and nurses have struck an agreement to allow pharmacists to prescribe compounded versions of children’s Tylenol.
Regina
In new plan, Sask. government says it will fight 'federal intrusions'
The Saskatchewan Party released a policy paper today outlining its new priorities -- fighting the federal government over what it sees as its provincial right to unfettered development of non-renewable resources.
'We need action now': Pressure grows for province to implement training initiative to retain healthcare workers
The Saskatchewan NDP, along with the Saskatchewan Association of Nurse Practitioners (SANP), are calling on the province to overhaul its current healthcare plan and implement a “Grow Your Own” training initiative to help keep nurses and doctors in Saskatchewan.
Assault complaint laid against staff at Regina General Hospital by former patient
A former patient at the Regina General Hospital (RGH) has laid an assault complaint against staff.
Atlantic
What Hockey Canada resignations mean for world juniors in Halifax, Moncton
After Hockey Canada announced its CEO and the remaining seven members of the board of directors are stepping down, questions are being raised about how the move will affect the World Juniors set to take place in Halifax and Moncton next year.
Freedom group rebukes RCMP narrative of officers paying entry free, posing for photo with attendees
The advocacy group Freedom Fighters is disputing the police's version of events after two officers posed for a photo with organizers and donated to the organization in the Annapolis Valley over the weekend.
Halifax woman’s mission to track alleged romance fraudster leads to arrest
It took Andréa Speranza some time to be able to return to Shubie Park. The place brings back memories of a man she dated for four months in 2018, who she says would later bilk her of $5,000, before he ghosted her.
London
OPP on scene of fatal collision in Chatsworth, Ont.
Police are investigating after a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle claimed he life of the motorcyclist on Tuesday night. Highway 6 remains closed between Grey Road 40 and Walker Sideroad while emergency crews process the scene.
Husband of previously missing Sarnia, Ont. woman charged with first-degree murder, police confirm
The husband of a Sarnia, Ont. woman previously reported missing earlier this month has since been charged with her murder, Sarnia police confirm Tuesday, while friends and neighbours of the couple are still in shock.
Free ride might be over for EV drivers charging at city hall
The true cost of a “free service” was at the heart of a city council debate about charging electric vehicles. On Tuesday, civic administration proposed a new fee of $1.85/hr for the public to charge an EV at one of six stations in the parking garage beneath city hall — but several councillors opposed the idea.
Northern Ontario
Husband must have known about wife's $1M fraud, Sudbury judge rules
The husband of a Sudbury woman convicted of $1 million fraud has also been found guilty in connection with the case and sentenced to two and a half years in jail.
Wind warning in effect for Manitoulin, special weather statements issued across northeast
Residents on Manitoulin Island and Blind River are under a wind warning as damaging winds are expected to arrive Wednesday.
Sudbury launches Fire Prevention Week
Firefighters were in Chelmsford on Tuesday to launch Fire Prevention Week. Students packed the gymnasium at École Alliance St-Joseph to hear about fire safety. This year’s theme is ‘Fire won’t wait, plan your escape.'
Kitchener
BREAKING | WRPS investigating single vehicle crash in Conestogo
Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that happened Tuesday night on Glasgow Street South in Conestogo.
Police make arrest after investigation into 'concerning threats' in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say they’ve made an arrest after investigating what they called "concerning threats" in Kitchener.
Growing memorial for Kitchener woman found dead in B.C.
A memorial is growing at a Waterloo skate park for Jaqueline McDermott, who was found dead in B.C. on Saturday.