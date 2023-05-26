Metro Vancouver drug trafficking investigation leads to 3 arrests, 10 charges: CFSEU-BC

Three years after an investigation was launched into a suspected drug trafficking operation in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, authorities say charges have been laid against three people.

B.C.’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit provided an update on its investigation on Wednesday, detailing the combined 10 charges facing two men and a woman from Vancouver.

The suspects— Karina Marie Graham, Leo Minh Trung Thach and Aaron Trung Than Nguyen—were charged on May 16 in connection to a major drug seizure in November 2020.

That’s the month that CFSEU-BC investigators say search warrants were executed at four residences—two in Burnaby and one in Vancouver and Abbotsford, respectively.

According to Wednesday's statement, items seized during the search warrants included about four kilograms of fentanyl and small amounts of other illicit drugs like heroin, carfentanyl , ketamine, methamphetamine and MDMA—some of which were mixed with fentanyl.

Investigators also seized roughly $24,000 in cash, the CFSEU-BC says.

As a result, Graham, 32, has been charged with three counts of trafficking a controlled substance and one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Nguyen, 40, faces one count each of the same charges, while the four charges facing 27-year-old Thach are all related to possession.

The trio has been released from custody on court-imposed conditions until their next court appearance.

“The collaborative work by CFSEU-BC and partner agencies is key when combatting criminal activity associated to organized crime,” Sgt. Brenda Winpenny of CFSEU-BC said in the statement. “We remain committed to holding accountable drug traffickers who prey on the most vulnerable citizens in our communities by trafficking in potentially deadly fentanyl and other substances.”