A storm that hit Metro Vancouver Friday smashed snowfall records and left many digging themselves out on the sunny Saturday that followed, but some found creative ways to enjoy all the powder.

All hands were on deck in Chilliwack where residents in some parts saw 20 centimetres of snow. An additional four centimetres of snow is expected there Saturday night, while rain is in the forecast for Vancouver.

Temperatures are expected to rise in the days ahead, and officials are bracing for flooding.

It’s all hands on deck for city crews in #Chilliwack—who are now working to clear nearly a foot of snow from side streets. Officials are now concerned about the risk of localized flooding, as rising temperatures could cause a quick melt. pic.twitter.com/Ipnri6VLfi — Sarah MacDonald (@CTVSarah) February 24, 2018

By Saturday, YVR Airport said its runways were in great shape but security lines were getting lengthy because not all staff managed to get to work after the storm.

"I will be happy to go to the other side and then don't have to worry about the flight. That will be nice," said Antonia Tischer, who was waiting at the airport.

Runways are looking great at YVR - definitely seeing some longer lines in the terminal for screening. Leave plenty of time if you're flying today, you can check wait times here: https://t.co/OxYHNB3G3V — Vancouver Airport (@yvrairport) February 24, 2018

Transportation crews worked to keep the Alex Fraser Bridge safe by testing new snow collars meant to prevent so-called ice bombs from falling onto drivers below.

Local ski hills saw long lines as people flocked to enjoy the fresh powder. Grouse Mountain alone received 44 centimetres of fresh snow.

"[We're] definitely seeing a lot of people coming up to enjoy the slopes," said Julia Grant with Grouse Mountain Resort. "There's plenty of room and plenty of fresh tracks to find on the mountain this morning."

Cypress Mountain had some trouble when its Lions Chair experienced a mechanical issue and had to shut down. The closure aggravated already dense lineups on the bluebird day.

Other skiers avoided lift lineups altogether and simply strapped on their equipment to carve their own path down residential streets.

"When I woke up there was like a foot of snow and it was insane," said Gaby Lill. "Then my dad's just like, hey do you want to go skiing? I'm like, yeah!"

The father and daughter put the skis in the car and ventured around their East Vancouver neighbourhood to find a steep enough slope.

"It’s definitely deep snow so your skis kind of sink in," Lill said. "But once you get on the harder snow it’s nice.”

Her father acted as a quasi lift operator by waiting with the car to drive the kids back up once they reached the bottom of the road.

