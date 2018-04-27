

CTV Vancouver





Following a tense morning vote, members of the Metro Vancouver Board reversed a controversial decision Friday to give themselves a hefty retirement allowance.

Directors had voted for the retroactive bonus and a raise in March, but board chair and Port Coquitlam Mayor Greg Moore told CTV News earlier this month he would ask the 40-member panel to reconsider its decision following widespread public criticism.

On Friday, Moore said members should be applauded for listening to the public and voting unanimously to change course.

Had the retirement package not been overturned, board members would have gotten a 10.2 per cent bonus on top of what they were paid for attending meetings since 2007.

That would've meant about $1,100 a year for regular members every year until 2017 and $1,500 a year after that.

The payout would have been much larger for the chair and vice chair of the board, however. Moore, who will not seek re-election in Port Coquitlam, stood to gain $50,000 in when he retires in November.

The vote in favour of the bonus was never unanimous, however.

"There's no rationale or reasoning behind it," Coquitlam Coun. Brent Asmundson said after the first vote.

The plan also drew criticism from the Canadian Taxpayer's Federation, director Kris Sims calling the move "a slap in the face to taxpayers."

Proponents like Burnaby Mayor Derek Corrigan defended the pension plan, saying these kinds of incentives are important when it comes to attracting and retaining qualified people in municipal and regional politics.

The board also passed a motion Moore also put forward Friday to create an independent, third-party panel that would review benefits and remuneration for members and report back after the November municipal elections.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos and Shannon Paterson