Two Metro Vancouver police officers are facing an investigation on Canadian soil after being acquitted of sex assault charges in Cuba.

The B.C. Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner confirmed to CTV News it is opening its own investigation and has appointed an outside police force to look into the case. An external police chief has also being appointed as the discipline authority.

Vancouver Police Const. Mark Simms was charged with sexual assault of a 17-year-old Ontario girl and Port Moody Police Department's Const. Jordan Long was accused of being an accomplice.

Both were acquitted of their charges in November by a five-person judicial panel. . But they were prohibited from leaving because the prosecutor appealed the decision, which was recently overturned.

The two constables arrived home on Saturday after spending 10 months on the island nation.