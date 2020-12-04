VANCOUVER -- This year has been difficult and many people may have lost track of their fitness goals.

The holiday season is a great time to realign with those goals and build momentum toward the New Year.

On CTV Morning Live Fitness World CEO Chris Smith joined the show to share some of their exciting holiday offerings.

Smith shared that as part of their Merry Fitmas campaign new members can access a free 30 day pass.

They also are offering the gift of fitness with a Merry Fitmas Gift Card.

This allows people to choose packages of 5 or 10 personal training sessions.

Each ten pack comes with a bonus session.

A personal trainer is a great resource to kick start fitness goals.

During the show Fitness World Personal Trainer Ingrid Knight-Cohee shared five exercises that can be done over the holidays to combat the increased indulgences and boost energy.

The team at Fitness World prides themselves on their commitment to providing a clean and safe workout environment.

Visit the Fitness World website to learn more about how you can accelerate toward your goals this holiday season.