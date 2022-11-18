Merritt RCMP respond to 2nd shooting in 4 days

The city’s school district took to Twitter Friday morning to alert the public that RCMP were aware of a targeted incident.

“We have been advised that schools are not connected and can remain open. If a family is impacted directly, please take direction from RCMP,” reads the tweet by school district 58.

Shortly after, RCMP informed CTV News that the public is not at risk, and a full statement will be coming soon.

At this point, officials aren’t sharing the location of the targeted shooting or whether the suspect has been identified.

This is the second shooting incident in Merritt since Tuesday, when a series of early morning shootings saw 100 shots fired throughout the region. No injuries have emerged from either event so far.

This is a developing story and will be updated