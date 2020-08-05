VANCOUVER -- A Merritt man is in custody and charged with multiple counts of sexual misconduct involving children.

Skylar McLeod, 24, is charged with one count of sexual interference and two counts of assault involving an unspecified number of children.

Police say the incidents are alleged to have occurred over the long weekend while McLeod was drunk. It is alleged they took place Aug. 2 at the Claybanks RV Park in Merritt.

He also faces three counts of failing to comply with a probation order, one specifically related to interaction with children.

He is not allowed to have any contact with children nor is he allowed to be alone in the presence of anyone who is or appears to be under the age of 16, according to the RCMP.

McLeod is scheduled to appear in court in Kamloops on Aug. 6.

Anyone with information about the allegations who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.