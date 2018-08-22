

CTV Vancouver





Animal shelters are filing up with cats that have been displaced thanks to B.C. wildfires, and the SPCA is offering half-price discounts to help find them new homes.

Or as the SPCA puts it: "Meow's the time to make a new friend."

Earlier this month, interface fires in the province’s Interior prompted the animal welfare agency to evacuate some of its shelters, which meant transferring 127 animals to other locations.

Of those, more than 100 were kittens and cats.

"Many of our other shelters are at capacity and we’d love to find these wonderful cats a loving home as soon as possible," spokesperson Lorie Chortyk said in a statement. "Our adult cats have so much love and personality to offer, having developed their temperaments at this point in their lives. This makes it easier to match them up with a potential guardian."

To entice people to consider bringing a furry new family member home, the SPCA is offering 50 per cent off adoption fees for adult cats until the end of August.

Anyone who adopts an adult cat during the sale will also get a bag of food, thanks to a sponsorship by Hill's Science Diet, the SPCA said.

Last year, during the worst wildfire season in B.C. history, the animal welfare agency was forced to care for all kinds of pets and livestock, including horses, pigs, llamas, mules, a cockatiel and a python.