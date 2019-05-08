

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - The British Columbia Supreme Court is expected to set key court dates today for the extradition case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

The Department of Justice says in a statement the appearance is also an opportunity for Meng's lawyers to discuss the scheduling of any pre-hearing applications they want to bring forward.

It says they may also review administrative matters like Meng's bail conditions.

Meng was arrested in December at Vancouver's airport at the request of the United States, which is seeking her extradition on fraud charges.

She has been free on bail and is living in one of her two multimillion-dollar homes in Vancouver while wearing an electronic tracking device and being monitored by a security company.

Meng and Huawei have denied any wrongdoing.

Another media circus in front of Meng Wanzhou’s home. Wenzhou is schedule to appear in court at 10am. #huawei @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/aJxBsgVt8f — Jim Fong - Vancouver (@jimfong604) May 8, 2019