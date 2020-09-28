VANCOUVER -- Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou headed to court in Vancouver Monday to argue her extradition to the U.S. should be halted because her rights have been violated.

The chief financial officer of the Chinese tech giant was arrested at Vancouver's airport in late 2018, at the request of the U.S., who want her extradited to face fraud charges.

Meng's lawyers will argue the extradition proceedings should be halted because Canada Border Services Agency officers detained and questioned Meng without a lawyer.

They'll also argue the RCMP acted at the behest of the FBI to gather and share technical information about Meng's laptop, phones and tablets, in violation of the Extradition Act.

Meng's defence believes her arrest was politically motivated and will point to past comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Her arrest has soured relations between Canada and China.

In apparent retaliation, China detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor.

The Canadians remain in prison in China while Meng is under house arrest at her Vancouver mansion.