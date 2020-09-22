Advertisement
Men vomited, spat on their table, refused to leave Port Moody restaurant: police
Published Tuesday, September 22, 2020 12:46PM PDT
VANCOUVER -- Three Metro Vancouver men are paying the price for some boorish behaviour at a Port Moody restaurant.
Police say the three were issued multiple tickets totalling about $700 in fines on Saturday night.
Staff called police when the three, who police say were impaired, violated COVID-19 rules, refused to sit at their table, entered a staff-only area, shouted, vomited on their table and spat on it when asked to leave.
A statement from police says their first step is to educated the public about respect for COVID-19 rules, but the actions of the men left no choice but to impose fines.