Men made up the majority of deaths by suicide across B.C. in 2017, but the number of those deaths has dropped for the first time in three years, according to new data.

Men made up three-quarters of all suicides that year, and more than half of those who died by suicide were between 30 and 59 years old.

Hanging, suicides involving firearms and poisoning made up the three most common means of suicide in 2017

The BC Coroners Service says there were 572 deaths by suicide in 2017, a slight dip from the previous three years which all reported more than 600 deaths.

It's the lowest amount of suicides since 2013, when 525 people died by suicide across the province.

But the number of suicide deaths also rose amongst children and youth for the first time in three years.

Fraser Health and the Interior Health Authority recorded the highest number of deaths by suicide, 157 and 130 respectively, accounting for 50 per cent of the province's total.

But the highest rate of suicides was in the Northern Health Authority, which recorded 18 deaths per 100,000 individuals.

In B.C., the B.C. Crisis Hotlines can be reached at 1-800-784-2433 or at 310-6789 (no area code is needed).