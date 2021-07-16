VANCOUVER -- Two men and a young offender have been charged with human trafficking following a Vancouver police investigation into the sexual exploitation of underage girls.

The Vancouver Police Department said its Counter Exploitation Unit began investigating an alleged human trafficking operation in 2019, and officers ultimately arrested three suspects accused of victimizing young girls.

"Investigators believe underage girls were recruited and trafficked for several months," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release.

Counts of trafficking a person under the age of 18 and receiving material benefit from trafficking a person under the age of 18 have been approved against Elkan Vyizigiro, who also goes by "Lavish" or "LK"; Meaz Nour-Eldin, who also goes by "Streets"; and a young offender who can't be named under the law.

Investigators are continuing to gather information on the case, and asked any witnesses to come forward.

"Investigators believe there are witnesses out there with information relating to this investigation. We are strongly encouraging those people to come forward and speak to us," Visintin said.

Potential witnesses can call the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-0603. Those who wish to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.