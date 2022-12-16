Men charged in 'senseless' murder of married seniors in B.C.'s Fraser Valley

Months after two married seniors were found murdered in Abbotsford, B.C., authorities have announced charges against three suspects.

A family member discovered the bodies of Arnold and Joanne De Jong at their home back in May, on the day after Mother's Day.

The De Jongs were in their 70s and weren't known to police. Their killing shocked neighbours, and left some feeling unsafe in the community.

On Friday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed charges of first-degree murder have been approved against three men: 20-year-old Gurkaran Singh, 22-year-old Abhijeet Singh, and 22-year-old Kushveer Toor.

All three of the suspects live in Surrey, authorities said.

“Today we are a step closer to finding justice for Mr. and Mrs. De Jong. Their senseless murders shook our community to the core,” Chief Mike Serr of the Abbotsford Police Department said in a statement. “I appreciate our community’s support and their trust that we would never rest until those responsible were held accountable."

Authorities have not provided any further details about what might have motivated the killings, and said they would not be releasing any more information while the case is before the courts.