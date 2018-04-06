

CTV Vancouver





Three men and two cats were forced to run outside Friday morning after a raging fire broke out in their Surrey home.

Smoke and flames were coming from all sides of the 140th Street property by the time firefighters arrived shortly after 7 a.m.

Fortunately, the residents had already managed to escape with only minor burns and smoke inhalation. Both of their cats made it out as well, though witnesses said one had to be coaxed out of the home.

"We saw one guy screaming," Fred Pangan said. "I think he must (have been) calling for a cat, for a cat to come out, and this cat jumped out of the fire."

Battalion Chief Brian Carmichael of Surrey Fire Services confirmed one of the cats had to be treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

"The cat's fine but one of the crew members did administer some oxygen," Carmichael said.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the two-alarm blaze and managed to knock it down fairly quickly. But the home suffered widespread damage, and the residents have all been displaced.

"Homeless now," one of the men, David Tyrrell, told CTV News. "Anybody out there got a place to rent?"

The cause of the fire hasn't been confirmed, but Tyrrell said he believes it started with a space heater.

Though the residents are left injured and in need of housing, the outcome could have been worse if they didn't have a working smoke detector to alert them about the fire.

Tyrrell said by the time he realized what was happening, there was no time to put on socks or shoes before bolting outside.

An investigator will be looking into how the fire started, but Carmichael said it could take some time to determine.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim