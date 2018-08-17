

Krissy Vann, CTV Vancouver





The summer season is all about creating memories and I think many of us have ones in the archive that involve The Fair at the PNE. It's a classic ode to summer in the City of Vancouver. One of my favourite things about The Fair at the PNE is that they are constantly evolving to provide new sights, sounds and flavours that keep us coming back year after year.

I had the chance to do a sneak preview of what to expect in 2018. Entertainment will be as abundant as ever with shows and exhibits like Knights of Valour, Actions Sports World Tour, The Lost World of Dragons and Popnology, plus the legendary summer night's concerts.

Naturally when you hear The Fair at The PNE many of us associate the event with the wide range of culinary creations available. This year brings many items to the table to take your taste buds to adventurous territory. From black charcoal pineapple ice cream to cricket caramel apples to the big pizza corn dog there is no shortage of options to venture from the norm. I personally had the chance to sample the sweet and salty milkshake burger because I suppose that's what they serve you when you admit to enjoying a sweet and savoury indulgence. How did it taste? Well you'll just have to check out the video in our CTV Morning Live Community Host gallery to hear that.

When you visit the PNE look out for the CTV Vancouver tent. We will be broadcasting live on location throughout the fair. There will be meet and greet opportunities where you can have your photo taken at the CTV Breaking News Desk and receive a commemorative print. Head to the CTV Morning Live Facebook page for your chance to win a 4 pack of Fair at the PNE gate admissions plus ride passes. The contest deadline is August 19th. Complete contest rules and details are at ctvvancouver.ca.











