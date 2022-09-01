Memorial for 14-year-old Indigenous girl destroyed by fire, Vancouver police investigating
The memorial for a 14-year-old Indigenous girl whose body was discovered in a Vancouver SRO earlier this year was destroyed in a fire.
Photos shared on social media of the memorial for Noelle O'Soup, which was on Heatley Avenue near East Hastings Street, show a burnt tree and torched debris around its base.
Vancouver police said they were told about the destruction at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.
"Detectives from our Major Crime Section have been assigned and are continuing the investigation to determine if the fire was suspicious in nature," police said in an emailed statement to CTV News Vancouver.
O’Soup was reported missing from her Port Coquitlam foster home more than a year before her body was located.
The 14-year-old was a member of the Key First Nation in Saskatchewan. The band says O'Soup was in government care when she went missing in May of 2021. Her body was found inside an apartment at 405 Heatley St. on May 1, along with the body of an unidentified woman in her 30s.
The body of a man in his 40s was found in that same apartment on Feb. 24.
According to the Assembly of First Nations, 11 per cent of missing females are Indigenous, despite Indigenous people only making up about 4.3 per cent of the population of Canada. The current data is believed to underrepresent the scale of the issue, the AFN says.
"Our Indigenous women and girls are in a state of emergency. Our Indigenous women and girls need to be protected," said Lorelei Williams, who organized a vigil earlier this summer.
"There's a high rate of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. This should not be happening."
Vancouver police and the BC Coroners Service are still investigating both women's deaths.
