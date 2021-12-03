Melt Away Holiday Stress with the Gift of Fitness at Fitness World

VANCOUVER -

The winter months can be a busy time of year and can be stressful.

It is important to prioritize health and wellbeing during the holidays. Fitness World CEO Chris Smith joined CTV Morning Live to talk about some of the benefits of staying active.

Studies have shown that exercise stimulates the release of mood-boosting endorphins.

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, these are depression-fighting, contentment-building chemicals that flow through the body.

Joining a gym can reduce loneliness as it allows people to connect and work toward a common goal.

Fitness World offers a safe, positive, and inclusive space for everyone to stay motivated and active. It offers low-cost, high-value memberships, which are accessible to all with rates as low as $8.99 bi-weekly.

Some of its membership services and amenities include HydroMassage, small group training, guest privileges, personal training, tanning and top-of-the-line equipment.

This holiday season people can give the gift of fitness. Personal training gift certificates are available at all Fitness World locations.

For non-members, this comes with a 30-day membership. These one-on-one sessions come in five- or 10-packs.

The sessions are with a certified personal trainer and include a custom fitness and nutrition plan.

Check out the videos from CTV Morning Live to learn more about the gift of fitness, plus some stretches to melt away holiday stress.