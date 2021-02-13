VANCOUVER -- Hundreds of protesters gathered near Kelowna's City Hall on Saturday for an advertised "mega rally" against COVID-19 restrictions that had been condemned in advance by the city's mayor and the officer in charge of the local RCMP detachment.

Video of the rally posted by Castanet.net shows a crowd gathered in Stuart Park, with many participants holding signs calling for "freedom" and condemning public health orders.

COVID-19 deniers and skeptics have been meeting in the park every weekend for months, with dwindling numbers. According to Castanet, Saturday's rally "wasn't all that much larger than those held in past weeks."

The organizer of the ongoing protests, identified by Castanet as David Lindsay, has already been fined a total of $6,900 in connection with the events.

In the days leading up to the "mega rally," Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance, the officer in charge of the detachment, issued a video statement calling the gatherings "unlawful" and saying police were "taking all steps possible in our lawful authority to stop these actions."

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran also issued a video statement ahead of the event, in which he stressed that the protesters don't represent Kelowna's population, the vast majority of whom he said have been dutifully doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"This is a relatively small group of people compared to the many thousands of Kelowna citizens who follow all public health orders," Basran said in his video statement.

The mayor also asked out-of-towners planning to travel into Kelowna to participate to think twice: "Your disregard for the safety of others is not welcome here," he said.