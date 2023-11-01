VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Medication reportedly handed out to trick-or-treaters in Greater Victoria located in senior's home

    Mounties say at least four yellow containers of Apo-Levocarb – a combination of drugs used to treat Parkinson's symptoms -- were given to children trick-or-treating in the area. (RCMP) Mounties say at least four yellow containers of Apo-Levocarb – a combination of drugs used to treat Parkinson's symptoms -- were given to children trick-or-treating in the area. (RCMP)

    The West Shore RCMP are retracting their earlier warning that a Victoria-area senior had mistakenly handed out medication to Halloween trick-or-treaters, saying the prescription drugs have been found in the senior's home.

    On Tuesday night, the RCMP detachment urged parents to check their children's Halloween candy after a resident of Colwood, west of Victoria, told police they mistakenly handed out their Parkinson’s disease medication to trick-or-treaters.

    Mounties say the resident called the West Shore RCMP detachment at 7:45 p.m. to report the mixup, prompting police to warn parents to check their children's candy bags for the pill containers.

    The caller, who is their late 80s, told police they accidentally handed out several packages of Apo-Levocarb – a combination of drugs used to treat Parkinson's symptoms –to children trick-or-treating in the area.

    On Wednesday afternoon, the RCMP said it had confirmed the medication was found in the senior's home.

    "We thank the public for their understanding," West Shore RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar said.

    "This was a concerning situation where we notified the public due to the initial belief the medication had been handed out mistakenly during Halloween."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Dorion out as GM of the Ottawa Senators

    The Ottawa Senators announced Pierre Dorion has resigned and been relieved of his duties as general manager of the NHL club. The announcement comes hours after the NHL announced the Sens would forfeit a first-round draft pick as punishment for a 2021 trade involving Evgenii Dadonov.

    Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on

    Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News