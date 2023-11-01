Medication reportedly handed out to trick-or-treaters in Greater Victoria located in senior's home

The West Shore RCMP are retracting their earlier warning that a Victoria-area senior had mistakenly handed out medication to Halloween trick-or-treaters, saying the prescription drugs have been found in the senior's home.

On Tuesday night, the RCMP detachment urged parents to check their children's Halloween candy after a resident of Colwood, west of Victoria, told police they mistakenly handed out their Parkinson’s disease medication to trick-or-treaters.

Mounties say the resident called the West Shore RCMP detachment at 7:45 p.m. to report the mixup, prompting police to warn parents to check their children's candy bags for the pill containers.

The caller, who is their late 80s, told police they accidentally handed out several packages of Apo-Levocarb – a combination of drugs used to treat Parkinson's symptoms –to children trick-or-treating in the area.

On Wednesday afternoon, the RCMP said it had confirmed the medication was found in the senior's home.

"We thank the public for their understanding," West Shore RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar said.

"This was a concerning situation where we notified the public due to the initial belief the medication had been handed out mistakenly during Halloween."