Many SkyTrain riders had a chaotic commute Wednesday after separate issues disrupted service on the Expo and Canada lines during the morning rush hours.

TransLink blamed an undisclosed "technical issue" for a stalled train on the Canada Line, which halted service from Bridgeport Station to Marine Drive Station for hours and created major delays for passengers moving between Richmond and Vancouver.

Even after the issue was resolved, riders faced delays as crowds waited for their turn to finally board.

Oakridge-41st Avenue Station was particularly impacted by "significant crowding," TransLink said.

Trains heading to and from YVR-Airport Station weren't affected.

In East Vancouver, a medical emergency forced TransLink to fully close the Joyce-Collingwood SkyTrain Station to trains and passengers.

During the shutdown, the Expo Line was only running from Waterfront Station to Nanaimo Station, and from Metrotown to Production Way-University or King George station.

The transit provider has not confirmed the nature of the emergency.

Bus bridges were set up to shuttle passengers on both the Expo and Canada lines during the service disruption.

"We thank our passengers for their patience," a TransLink spokesperson said during rush hour.

When there are shutdowns and other delays, TransLink recommends that passengers use the online Trip Planner to look for potential alternative routes.