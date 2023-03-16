Medical emergency prompts hours-long closure of 3 Coquitlam SkyTrain stations
SkyTrain service was suspended on the Millennium Line in Coquitlam Thursday afternoon due to a medical emergency.
According to TransLink, there was a medical emergency at Coquitlam Central Station around 2:40 p.m. prompting the closure of that station, Lincoln Station, and Lafarge Lake-Douglas Station.
A bus bridge was put in place in place but Metro Vancouver Transit Police urged riders during the afternoon rush to make alternate plans or brace for significant delays.
As of 8 p.m., service had not resumed.
