

CTV News Vancouver





Two ferry sailings have been cancelled on the Nanaimo to Horseshoe Bay route after a medical emergency led to significant delays Monday morning.

BC Ferries has cancelled its 11:05 a.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay and its 1:25 p.m. sailing from Nanaimo's Departure Bay.

These cancellations came after the Queen of Oak Bay departed two hours behind schedule from Horseshoe Bay.

At around 8:15 a.m., BC Ferries posted to Twitter saying the 6:25 a.m. sailing was boarding.

"We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this delay," BC Ferries said in a statement.

They said the medical emergency was experienced by one of its crew members.

It's unknown if this delay will affect additional sailings throughout the day, but BC Ferries said it will inform customers of any schedule changes as quickly as possible.

#ServiceNotice #HorseshoeBay - #DepartureBay #QueenofOakBay has two cancelled sailings, the 11:05am dep Horseshoe Bay and 1:25pm dep Departure Bay due to an accumulated delay from an earlier medical emergency. Full details here: https://t.co/5GJOL6LdCv ^ap — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) July 22, 2019