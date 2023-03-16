Medical emergency closes three Coquitlam SkyTrain stations, riders told to brace for delays

SkyTrain service was suspended on the Millennium Line in Coquitlam Thursday afternoon due to a medical emergency, and riders are being told to brace for significant delays.

According to TransLink, there was a medical emergency at Coquitlam Central Station, prompting the closure of that station, Lincoln Station, and Lafarge Lake-Douglas Station.

A bus bridge is in place but Metro Vancouver Transit Police say they expect the closures to remain in effect for "a matter of hours" and are asking people who would normally take the train to "look for alternate routes."

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is received.