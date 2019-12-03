VANCOUVER -- TransLink says a medical emergency has disrupted SkyTrain service during the end of the evening commute on both the Expo and Millennium lines.

On the Expo Line, trains are turning back at Sapperton Station and TransLink says a bus bridge is transporting passengers to Braid and Lake City Way stations.

Trains are turning back at Lake City Way and Burquitlam SkyTrain stations on the Millennium Line, and a bus bridge is being set up to transport passengers between those two stations.

The Canada Line is running normally and not affected.