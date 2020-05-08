VANCOUVER -- The city's fire chief is one of the latest victims of a spike in property crime in Vancouver.

Darrel Reid posted on Twitter Thursday his work truck had been broken into.

He said his dress uniforms and medals were stolen, among other items.

The chief wrote that he knew it was "just stuff" and isn't "about medals," but that one was special because his grandmother was with him when he got it.

He shared two photos just in case someone happens to come across them.

Vancouver police are investigating.