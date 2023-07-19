Mechanical issues with Coastal Celebration lead to more BC Ferries cancellations

For the second time this week, BC Ferries is cancelling multiple sailings between Metro Vancouver and Victoria as it works to resolve ongoing mechanical issues with one of its largest vessels.

The ferry operator issued a service notice shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, announcing the Coastal Celebration won’t be travelling between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen in the late afternoon or evening.

BC Ferries says the cancellations are the result of issues with the vessels propulsion system, which is the same reason the Coastal Celebration was taken out of service on Monday morning.

The 10 a.m. and noon sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay were cancelled that day, causing travel delays for the remainder of the day.

On Wednesday, the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay sailings at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. , 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. have all been cancelled.

BC Ferries says there will still be a vessel departing Swartz Bay at 10 a.m., and another leaving Tsawwassen at noon.

Customers with bookings on the cancelled sailings will either be rebooked on alternate vessels, if there’s room, or given a refund, according to BC Ferries.

Coastal Celebration is the same vessel that was out of commission during the Canada Day long weekend, when over 6,600 bookings had to be reassigned.

At the time, BC Ferries said the vessels return from dry dock was delayed “due to unexpected complications with its propulsion system.”