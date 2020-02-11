VANCOUVER -- A SeaBus vessel breakdown led to cancellations and a reduced frequency schedule for commuters travelling between the North Shore and Vancouver early Tuesday morning.

TransLink alerted transit users to the issues shortly after 6 a.m. At least two sailings were cancelled because of a "mechanical issue."

Ataround 7 a.m., TransLink said on social media that SeaBus would operate every 15 minutes until further notice. Usually, SeaBus operates every 10 minutes during peak morning rush hour times.

The sudden delays came days after TransLink conducted scheduled maintenance on one of its vessels, the Burrard Otter II. That maintenance led to reduced sailings last week.

However, TransLink said Tuesday's schedule changes were due to "an unrelated breakdown."