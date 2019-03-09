A single case of the measles has been confirmed in 100 Mile House, according to Interior Health.

The health authority said the infection was likely acquired outside of the province and is not connected to the outbreak on the B.C. coast.

It said the risk to the public is considered low.

The patient went to several public locations and Interior Health is warning people they may have been exposed to the measles if they were at these locations during these times:

Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 – Tim Hortons, 100 Mile House, 4-6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 1, 2019 – Spruce Hills Resort, 108 Mile Ranch, 7-11 p.m.

Saturday, March 2, 2019 – Interlakes Market and Canco, Lone Butte, 5-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 2, 2019 – Interlakes Regional Library, Lone Butte, 5:30-8:15 p.m.

Sunday, March 3, 2019 – Smitty’s Restaurant, 100 Mile House, 2:30-6 p.m.

Sunday, March 3, 2019 – Spruce Hills Resort, 108 Mile Ranch, 4:15-7:30 p.m.

In the Lower Mainland, there's been 17 cases of the measles over the past several weeks.

Fraser Health said 14 cases have been connected to the same outbreak, which was discovered last month.

That initial outbreak included 12 people who caught the virus at a couple of French immersion schools in East Vancouver, and three more who contracted measles while travelling.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the province hopes to have mandatory vaccination reporting by the fall.

Health officials are encouraging people to ensure vaccinations are up to date.

The vaccine is free at local community health centres or pharmacies may also have it available.