Meal Time Made Easy With Fresh Prep

VANCOUVER -

Life is busy and the demands of the day can make it hard to feel creative in the kitchen.

Fresh Prep is a convenient and sustainable meal kit delivery service that can rejuvenate boring old cooking routines.

Its inclusive menu provides exciting options for those that are vegetarian, vegan and gluten free.

All of its delicious meals feature high-quality ingredients with three-quarters of them sourced locally.

Fresh Prep features 10 recipe options per week, plus available add-ons.

Its commitment to local is evident as the company offers several products from local businesses such as snacks, beverages, treats and prepared meals.

There are four simple steps to get started:

Sign up for the service by choosing a plan size and indicating any dietary preferences;

choose from 10 weekly recipes and a variety of add-ons;

wait for your order to be delivered, with ingredients pre-cut and pre-portioned in an insulated cooler bag; then

create a world-class meal at home in under 30 minutes.

Fresh Prep has placed a tremendous emphasis on sustainability when it comes to its business.

Meals are delivered in reusable, insulated and sanitized cooler bags. The zero-waste kits don’t incorporate any single-use plastic.

The pre-portioned ingredients are all delivered in easy grab-and-pour cups.

The kits can then be conveniently returned upon the next delivery or a free pickup can be scheduled.

On CTV Morning Live, Becky Brauer, co-founder of Fresh Prep, prepared a Pad Thai with Sweet and Spicy Tamarind Sauce.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to see just how easy mealtime can be.