McLaren, gold bars among items seized as part of B.C. drug, money laundering probe

Gold bars, motorcycles and a McLaren supercar were seized by the B.C. RCMP as part of a years-long investigation into an illegal mail-order cannabis and money laundering operation, according to authorities.

The Federal Serious and Organized Crime Financial Integrity Unit launched its investigation into the illicit online cannabis business in 2019, according to a media release from Mounties Tuesday.

The probe revealed that about $14 million "in alleged proceeds of crime" had been laundered through a number of different companies and bank accounts, according to police.

"Through a major case investigation, FSOC FI was able to follow the money through bank accounts, to the acquisition of real estate, high-end vehicles, and luxury goods," the statement says.

Last month, properties in Surrey and White Rock were searched, revealing the alleged criminal operation and its proceeds, including a production facility allegedly located in a rental home near an elementary school.

"The searches uncovered a large, commercial-scale illegal cannabis operation, including a large number of drugs and several firearms," the statement from police says.

"Offence-related property, such as cannabis related items, packaging, promotional material, business documentation, shipping material, and computers were also seized from the locations," it continues.

Among the other items seized was $200,000 in cash, cryptocurrency, a custom hot rod and "other goods."

Three people have been arrested. The suspects have not been named and details of what charges they are facing were not provided.