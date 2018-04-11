West Vancouver police are reminding the public of the penalties for excessive speeding after two high-end vehicles were impounded overnight.

Officers posted an image to social media early Wednesday morning of a 2018 McLaren 720S and a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray pulled over on Highway 1.

"West Van Dispatch, I'll need two hooks and a taxi here please!" the WVPD wrote, hashtagging "excessive speed" and "not a race track."

The cars were seen speeding shortly after midnight Wednesday near the Mountain Highway exit in North Vancouver, Const. Jeff Palmer told CTV News.

As they passed the Lonsdale Avenue exit, they were clocked at a rate of 150 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. They were pulled over a short distance past Lonsdale, Palmer said.

The drivers, a 21-year-old Burnaby man and a 25-year-old Richmond man, were both issued violation tickets for excessive speed. The province's fines for excessive speeding range from $368 to $483. Drivers convicted of the offence under the Motor Vehicle Act also face three demerit points, and may have to pay a driver risk premium to ICBC.

Palmer said the vehicles will be held in a North Vancouver impound lot for seven days.