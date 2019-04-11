

A Maple Ridge city councillor says Mayor Mike Morden's comments about people with drug addictions "raping and pillaging" the community were grossly inappropriate for an elected official.

In a 34-minute video posted to Morden's YouTube page last week, the mayor also suggested social housing residents are causing problems in the city.

"They're all placed by BC Housing within our midst," he says in the video. "Most of them are in addictions, they're in active addictions, and they've not been through programs to get better."

Coun. Kirsten Duncan said she was deeply concerned to learn the way the mayor was characterizing members of their community.

"I don't feel his words represent the city," Duncan said. "He's not speaking as an individual, he's speaking as a mayor, and he needs to act that way … I don't feel his comments were appropriate at all."

Duncan told CTV News she plans to speak with Morden about his YouTube video as soon as possible.

"I felt that was very disturbing that he said that," she said.

Morden could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

In his video, Morden said Maple Ridge is home to nearly a thousand people being supported by the provincial government. He also estimated 80 per cent of people supported by BC Housing are addicted to drugs, without providing any data to back up his claim.

"I see us becoming, for some reason, a hot spot in the Lower Mainland, for people coming here to carry on doing drugs and basically raping and pillaging all of our community and businesses," he said.

According to numbers provided by B.C.'s Ministry of Housing, Maple Ridge has 0.67 shelter beds and three units of homeless housing per 1,000 residents. By comparison, Vancouver has 1.72 shelter beds and 11.68 units of homeless housing per 1,000 people.

New Westminster also has more beds and units per capita than Maple Ridge, while Langley, the Tri-Cities and Burnaby have fewer.

B.C. is building a new modular housing complex in Maple Ridge to house residents of the Anita Place tent city, over objections from the mayor and many other locals.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Shelley Moore and Ben Miljure