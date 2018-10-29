

CTV Vancouver





The mayor of Peachland, B.C. has been re-elected following a tie in the Oct. 20 municipal election.

A judicial recount of the votes on Monday found each candidate had exactly the same number of supporters—804. With the tie confirmed, a draw determined the winner was incumbent Cindy Fortin, Castanet reported.

Two sheets of paper with the candidates' names on them were placed in a box and Fortin's was picked.

Gough had been declared the unofficial winner on Saturday with just a single vote lead over Fortin. But a ballot had jammed in a voting machine on Election Day, and the presiding election official wasn’t certain that the ballot had actually been counted.

With files from The Canadian Press