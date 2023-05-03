Massive RCMP presence in Chilliwack neighbourhood

Fraser Valley Mounties are warning the public to stay away from "an unfolding incident" in a residential area northeast of downtown Chilliwack.

The Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment tweeted about the situation at Yale Road and Broadway Avenue at 2:45 p.m. and promised “more information to follow,” but has provided no further updates.

Witnesses at the scene tell CTV News that dozens of first responders were present, including a heavily armed Emergency Response Team, regular RCMP, fire crews and ambulances are all on scene, and video of the area shows Mounties keeping the public some distance away.

One eyewitness says he heard a flash-bang, followed by someone on a loudspeaker, then what he believes were several gun shots after police arrived; he says one person appeared to be taken into custody around 4 p.m., with at least one more person still inside a home that was the focus of police attention.

One ambulance had left the scene, while one was still outside the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates