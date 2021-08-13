VANCOUVER -- A large-scale grow-op was shut down by police this week in Delta, leading to thousands of plants and about 100 pounds of dried marijuana being seized.

Delta police said they got a tip from the public, leading officers to complete a search of a property on 28 Avenue near 48 Street on Aug. 11.

"This is not the first time a tip from the public has spurred a larger police investigation, and helped us to uncover a sophisticated illegal operation," said Insp. Heath Newton in a news release.

"For me this really underscores that policing truly is a partnership with the community."

Two people were arrested at the property.

"This was a large scale marijuana grow-op," Newton said. "The 7,400 plants that were seized were in various stages of growth. Officers secured about 100 pounds of dried marijuana that was being packaged for further distribution."

Police estimate the seized plants valued more than $2 million and the dried marijuana valued about $200,000. Officers also took about $275,000 in equipment.

No charges have been approved but police said they expect to forward some under the Cannabis Act. Their investigation is ongoing.

Under B.C.'s Cannabis Control and Licensing Act, up to four non-medical cannabis plants are allowed to be grown in a home, regardless of how many adults are living there.