Firefighters say neighbours had to help an elderly couple to safety as a massive blaze destroyed a home near the Vancouver airport Friday night.

According to Richmond battalion chief Gord Graebel, crews responded to a call about smoke at a duplex on Wellington Crescent in Burkville at around 9 p.m.

First responders found a fire at the back of the property that quickly spread upwards.

"The home was quite cluttered and made it difficult for crews to operate inside," he said. "They heard that the fire was active inside the attic space already and then withdrew from the structure and basically had to go defensive fairly soon into the incident."

Six trucks and about two dozen firefighters were on scene, trying to get the "very persistent" blaze under control, the chief said.

Graebel said there was no one inside the other unit at the time, but another couple was supposed to move in the next day and the belongings they'd already moved into the home are "likely going to be a total loss."

It's unclear what caused the fire.