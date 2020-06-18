VANCOUVER -- Fire crews are working to put out a massive blaze in South Vancouver Thursday evening.

Firefighters at the scene near the intersection of 67th Avenue and Columbia Street said they are in "defensive mode."

The fire broke out in a four-storey building under construction, which firefighters said was engulfed and "completely destroyed."

The flames have also spread to the townhouse complex next door, which has been evacuated, according to fire crews.

Photos posted to social media showed flames pouring out of the under-construction building, as well as a plume of thick black smoke that could be seen from around the region.

This is a developing story and will be updated