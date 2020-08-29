VANCOUVER -- Smoke from a massive fire in Richmond Saturday evening could be seen from as far away as the North Shore.

Social media users posted photos of the smoke plume from their vantage points, speculating as to where exactly the fire was burning.

Video from the scene shows the fire burning at 15360 Knox Way, at a recycling and material recovery facility called GFL Environmental.

A spokesperson for the City of Richmond said the call about the fire came in around 7:20 p.m.

No information about what type of material was burning or whether anyone had been injured in the fire was immediately available.

