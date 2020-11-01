VANCOUVER -- A “massive” industrial fire at an out-of-use cannabis-growing facility in Delta, B.C. sent up a mushroom-shaped cloud of smoke early Sunday morning.

Police in Delta say they are on scene with fire crews on Hornby Drive in Delta, not far from the intersection of Highway 99 and Ladner Trunk Road.

The fire involves a warehouse with an attached greenhouse, say Delta police.

“Officers noted the smoke coming from the area at roughly 7:30 a.m. and (the fire department) was dispatched at roughly the same time,” reads a police statement.

“The fire is massive and (the fire department) has multiple units on scene,” the statement continues.

Legal cannabis producer Canopy Growth told The Canadian Press the fire is located at a facility that has not been in operation for several months.

So far, no one is reported to have been inside the structure when it started burning, and there are no reported injuries or deaths.

Delta police told CTV News Vancouver at around 9:30 a.m. that it "appears that this will take several hours to be able to extinguish."

With files from The Canadian Press