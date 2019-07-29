

Travellers at Vancouver International Airport experienced significant delays passing through international arrivals Sunday afternoon, as border inspection kiosks faced a nationwide outage.

At around 1:30 p.m., YVR wrote on Twitter that due a national outage of the primary inspection and Nexus kiosks, arriving passengers could expect a long wait.

"Our team is working to help arriving guests fill out manual forms and keep people hydrated," the post says. "We apologize, and we appreciate everybody's patience.

About two hours later, the kiosks were back up and running and the airport apologized for the inconvenience.

"Truly appreciative of everybody’s patience today as we processed arriving passengers, and thankful to the employees who worked hard to help throughout the issue," the airport said.

Even so, many passengers posted on social media about their frustrations during the lengthy wait.

"Over 2 hours waiting so far, our friend has been waiting so will have a huge parking bill, we are still nowhere near the end and certainly no sign of water," said one traveller on Twitter.

"Oh dear, we have just made it downstairs. Luckily there was a water fountain by the toilet next to the stairs. My kids are starting to really struggle," another traveller wrote.

During the outage, the airport said operations staff were circulating with water. For one traveller, while the wait was long, they felt staff handled the delay well.

"Did take about 90+ minutes, but your staff did a great job," the post on Twitter says. "What can you do? Technology not perfect and going old school worked fine. Big picture: We landed safely into one of the world’s most beautiful airports in the world’s best city."