A task force of mayors from the Lower Mainland endorsed an eight-lane tube tunnel to replace the aging George Massey Tunnel at a meeting Wednesday.

Six different options to replace the George Massey Tunnel were presented to a regional task force on the project Wednesday afternoon, with the province looking for the endorsement of a preferred option to move forward to public engagement.

The shortlist of options on the table included:

An eight-lane tube tunnel

An eight-lane bridge

An eight-lane deep-bored tunnel (plus use of existing tunnel)

A six-lane tube tunnel (plus use of existing tunnel with dedicated transit lanes)

A six-lane bridge (plus use of the existing tunnel with dedicated transit lanes)

A a six-lane deep-bored tunnel (plus use of existing tunnel with dedicated transit lanes)

A plan by the previous Liberal government to replace the tunnel with a 10-lane bridge at a cost of $3.5 billion was put on hold in September 2017 after the NDP took power. An independent technical review released in December 2018 recommended the previous government’s project be reconsidered.

Premier John Horgan said the previous plan did not have widespread support among Metro Vancouver mayors, and the province has asked the region to come back with something more “consensus driven.”

“I wouldn’t say for a second it’s been a waste of time,” Horgan said.

A technical evaluation has now found the two bridge options would result in the least complex environmental assessment, stating: “as much, but not all, of the assessment would be similar to the previous 10-lane bridge.”

The evaluation found the cost for a bridge is expected to be similar to a tube tunnel, though estimates are not yet available.

It also said Deas Island Regional Park would be impacted by the traffic noise, lights and shade created by a bridge.

When it comes to the deep-bored tunnel options, the evaluation noted they are “technically challenging and assessed as high risk.” It found during the boring stage of such a project, the need for cutting head changes would pose a risk of sink hole formation. The review also noted an assessment would be required due to potential environmental risks to the river during construction, and the cost is estimated to be around three times more expensive than the tube tunnel or bridge options.

As for the tube tunnel options, the evaluation described them as “moderately challenging,” and would have the greatest environmental impact during construction as excavation would be required on both sides of the river.

The review said the existing tunnel only has about 50 years of serviceable life remaining, but does not meet current seismic standards.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated