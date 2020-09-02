VANCOUVER -- An overnight, head-on crash near the entrance to the George Massey Tunnel has claimed at least one life, and the investigation had a major effect on morning commutes.

It’s believed the SUV and sedan collided just after midnight. Damage to both vehicles was catastrophic.

A tarp was placed over one of the vehicles and it appeared a body was being removed early Wednesday morning. BC Coroners Service confirmed it was called to the area to investigate a death.

There was reportedly roadwork in the area that at the time of the collision. It’s believed the northbound lanes of the tunnel were closed, with one lane moving in each direction through what would usually be the southbound lanes.

RCMP's traffic services say the Richmond RCMP detachment is handling the investigation.

The tunnel was shut down to all traffic for several hours overnight, but reopened to northbound traffic just after 6 a.m. The tunnel reopened to southbound traffic shortly after 7 a.m.