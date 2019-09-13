

Andrew Weichel, CTV News Vancouver





A masseur has been charged after a client reported being sexually assaulted at a massage parlour on Vancouver's West Side, and police believe there may be other potential victims who haven't come forward.

Authorities said a 31-year-old woman complained that she was assaulted at the Toe to Soul Relax Lounge at 678 West Broadway last month.

Police launched an investigation, and 61-year-old Amado Ramos has since been charged with one count of sexual assault.

Investigators believe the accused used his position as a masseur to assault the customer, and that other clients may have had similar experiences without coming forward.

"We believe there may be additional victims who have not yet reported to police," Const. Steve Addison said in a news release. "Our main objective is identify anyone else who may have been victimized, and to complete full investigations.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Vancouver Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0600. People who want to stay anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.