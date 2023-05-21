Massage therapist suspended for making sexual comments to patient: college

A Surrey massage therapist has agreed to a one-week suspension, remedial education, a $500 fine and undertakings not to offend again after admitting he made sexual and unprofessional comments to patients, the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia says.

Craig Hall entered a consent agreement with the college based on a complaint made by a patient on August 23, 2021.

He admitted that while treating the patient that day, he asked them, “you’ve never had bondage therapy?” while using a strap around their thigh to perform a hip distraction.

Hall also “introduced the topic” of massage parlors to the patient, referring to them as “rub-and-tug establishments,” and told the patient that RMTs are not permitted to date their patients.

These sexual remarks constitute professional misconduct and breach the college’s code of ethics, the disciplinary body says.

“An RMT must never sexualize a treatment environment or therapeutic relationship through words, touch or any other form of explicit or implicit sexual conduct,” the college writes.

In addition, Hall used the words “hell” and “batshit nuts” while talking to the patient, another instance of professional misconduct.

“An RMT must establish and maintain professional boundaries with a patient. An RMT must treat the patient with respect and uphold the patient’s dignity,” the college writes.

REPEAT OFFENDER

This is the second consent agreement Hall has entered in just a month. In April, he also agreed to a one-week suspension, undertakings not to repeat the conduct and a $500 fine for an incident that occurred November 16, 2021.

In that instance, Hall found the address of a patient in her record, and personally delivered a gift containing a bottle of wine, a liquor store gift card and dog treats to the patient’s house.

The college says the gift was supposed to be an apology to the patient after Hall arrived late for her appointment with him.

When delivering the gift, he rang the doorbell of the patient’s house, and when she didn’t answer, Hall phoned her. When she didn’t pick up, the RMT opened the gate to her residence and left the gift on her porch.

“Mr. Hall admitted that he engaged in professional misconduct when he accessed the Patient’s health record to confirm the street number of the Patient’s place of residence (her personal information) without her consent. RMTs must only access and use patient information in accordance with the Personal Information Protection Act and CMTBC standards,” the college writes.

The college also says that RMTS are prohibited from giving gifts to patients unless their objectivity or ability to act in the patient’s best interests will not be compromised.

Hall had a condition imposed on his practice for these two incidents, wherein an inspector was required to contact all of his new and existing female patients to ask if the treatment they received from him was appropriate.

“The Inquiry Committee panel found that the majority of the alleged conduct is likely to recur, and that there is a real risk of harm to patients, colleagues and other members of the public if Mr. Hall were allowed to continue to practice without restriction,” the college wrote.

That limitation ended on April 24.